Avanza Bank Holding AB (BIT:1AZA) Price Target Increased by 15.97% to 40.11

The average one-year price target for Avanza Bank Holding AB (BIT:1AZA) has been revised to €40.11 / share. This is an increase of 15.97% from the prior estimate of €34.59 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €33.26 to a high of €48.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.27% from the latest reported closing price of €33.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avanza Bank Holding AB. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 27.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AZA is 0.14%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.09% to 8,359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,882K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares , representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AZA by 8.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,172K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AZA by 4.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 818K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AZA by 7.81% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 687K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AZA by 6.82% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 432K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares , representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AZA by 5.97% over the last quarter.

