Avantor's (AVTR) New Offerings to Aid Cell and Gene Therapy Suite

Avantor, Inc. AVTR recently expanded its cell science offerings to include MULTISCREEN cell lines, membranes and custom cell engineering and assay services from Multispan, Inc. The latest Multispan offerings in its portfolio are currently available for customers in the United States, Canada and Europe.

MULTISCREEN cell lines, membranes and custom cell engineering and assay services will be available to purchase via Avantor’s global e-commerce platform and its direct regional sales force.

The latest expanded cell science offerings are expected to significantly solidify Avantor’s foothold in the global cell and gene therapy space.

Significance of the Offerings

The new offerings are expected to support the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy market and other life science research markets. Avantor’s life sciences customers will likely have access to Multispan’s proprietary stable cell lines and cell membranes, as well as custom cell engineering and cellular assay services.

Avantor’s management believes that cell and gene therapies are a rapidly growing area that holds great promise. The company expects to provide its customers with products, materials and services that would aid in accelerating advanced therapeutics.

Multispan’s management feels that being a supplier to Avantor will likely enable its broad range of proprietary products and custom services to seamlessly reach a vast network of scientists and researchers and help accelerate their drug discovery research.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Coherent Market Insights, the global cell and gene therapy market was valued at $22.7 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 28.7% between 2023 and 2030. Factors like the increasing demand for innovative treatments and the developing interest in cell and gene treatments for cancer treatments are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest expanded cell science offerings will likely provide a significant impetus to Avantor in the cell and gene therapy space worldwide.

Notable Developments

Last month, Avantor reported its third-quarter 2023 results, wherein it witnessed continued strong growth in sales to its higher education customers and the biomaterials platform. On the third-quarterearnings call management confirmed that Avantor’s focus on cell and gene therapy has been yielding double-digit growth in several critical product lines targeting these workflows. Management also confirmed that Avantor continued to add innovative proprietary products to the portfolio with its Avantor magnetic mixing system for single-use mixing needs and J.T. Baker MCA tips for the Tecan Fluent Handling platform.

In July, Avantor announced its plans to relocate and significantly expand its Innovation Center in Bridgewater, NJ. The latest expansion plans are expected to significantly solidify Avantor’s foothold in the cell and gene therapy and mRNA space, among others, and boost its Research & Development and Innovation wing.

Price Performance

Shares of Avantor have lost 8.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.5% decline. The S&P 500 has witnessed 11.9% growth in the said time frame.



