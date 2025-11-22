Is Avantor Stock a Buy After the CEO Scooped Up Nearly $1 Million in Shares?

Key Points

Avantor CEO Emmanuel Ligner bought 87,500 shares valued at nearly $1 million on November 17, 2025.

The buy brought Mr. Ligner's total direct holdings to 283,424 shares.

Emmanuel Ligner, President and CEO of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), acquired 87,500 shares through an open-market purchase on November 17, 2025, increasing his direct ownership to 283,424 shares according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 87,500 Transaction value $993,125 Post-transaction shares 283,424 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3,083,653

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($11.35); post-transaction value was $3,083,653.12 based on trade-date close price.

Key questions

This open-market buy increased Mr. Ligner's direct holdings by 44.66%, from 195,924 to 283,424 shares, raising his direct ownership to 0.0416% of total shares outstanding as of November 17, 2025.

This open-market buy increased Mr. Ligner's direct holdings by 44.66%, from 195,924 to 283,424 shares, raising his direct ownership to 0.0416% of total shares outstanding as of November 17, 2025. How does the transaction timing relate to Avantor’s recent share price performance?

The purchase occurred after a period of significant underperformance, with Avantor’s stock declining 43.42% over the previous twelve months as of the transaction date. Was the transaction size typical relative to Mr. Ligner's trading history?

This is the largest reported trade in the available dataset for Mr. Ligner, both in absolute share count and percentage increase in direct holdings, as prior transactions in the period did not involve open-market purchases of this scale. What is the current value of Mr. Ligner's direct holdings post-transaction?

Based on the closing price of $10.88 on November 17, 2025, the direct holdings were valued at approximately $3,083,653.12 immediately following the trade.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 13,500 Revenue (TTM) $6.58 billion Net income (TTM) ($82.20 million) 1-year price change (43.42%)

* 1-year price change calculated using November 17, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Avantor provides a broad portfolio of high-purity materials, reagents, laboratory supplies, equipment, and specialty procurement services for biopharma, healthcare, education, government, and advanced technology sectors.

The company generates revenue primarily by supplying consumables, customized materials, and laboratory equipment, as well as offering value-added services such as onsite lab support and biopharmaceutical material development.

Key customers include biopharmaceutical manufacturers, academic and government research institutions, healthcare providers, and organizations in advanced technology and applied materials markets worldwide.

Avantor is a global provider of mission-critical products and services supporting scientific research and production. With a comprehensive offering and a focus on high-quality, high-purity solutions, the company serves as a key partner to clients in regulated and innovation-driven industries. Avantor's scale and breadth of portfolio enable it to address complex customer needs across the life sciences value chain.

Foolish take

Avantor CEO Emmanuel Ligner's purchase of his company's stock took place not long after shares hit a 52-week low of $10.83 on Oct. 31. His buy suggests a bullish outlook towards shares, which is also reflected in Avantor's commencement of a $500 million stock repurchase program.

Mr. Ligner's appointment to CEO came in July after Avantor shares fell from their 52-week high of $23.32 in January. The drop came due to the company's disappointing financial results.

For example, in the third quarter, revenue fell 5% year over year to $1.62 billion. Avantor also recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $785 million in Q3, contributing to a $ 711.8 million net loss compared to net income of $57.8 million in Q3 of 2024.

Mr. Ligner is making operational changes to improve Avantor's business performance. But given the dour Q3 financial results, the prudent approach is to hold off buying shares until subsequent quarters show improvements such as a year-over-year sales growth.

Glossary

Open-market purchase: Buying securities directly on a public exchange, rather than through private transactions or company-issued grants.

Direct ownership: Shares held in an individual's own name, not through trusts, funds, or indirect arrangements.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company's stock by individuals with access to non-public, material information about the company.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Biopharma: The sector focused on developing and manufacturing drugs using biological sources and biotechnology processes.

Consumables: Products that are used up during laboratory or manufacturing processes and require regular replacement.

Value-added services: Additional offerings that enhance a company's core products, such as technical support or customized solutions.

Trade-date close price: The final price at which a security trades on the day a transaction occurs.

Mission-critical products: Goods or services essential to the core operations or safety of an organization.

Life sciences value chain: The full range of activities involved in research, development, and production within the life sciences industry.



