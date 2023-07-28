News & Insights

Markets
AVTR

Avantor Reports Loss In Q2, Misses Estimates

July 28, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc. (AVTR), a chemicals and materials company, Friday reported a loss of $7.3 million or $0.01 per share for the second quarter, compared with profit of 179.3 million or $0.28 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Latest quarter results were impacted by a non-cash impairment charge of about $160 million to reflect a reduction in the fair value of the company's Ritter assets.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the quarter, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly sales declined to $1.744 billion from $1.911 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.8 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.