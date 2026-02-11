Markets
AVTR

Avantor Q4 Earnings Decline; Share Plunge In Pre-market

February 11, 2026 — 06:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc. (AVTR), a biotechnology, chemicals, and pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday reported lower net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income declined to $52.4 million from $500.4 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.08 versus $0.73 last year.

Adjusted net income decreased to $146 million from $184 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.22 versus $0.27 last year.

On average, 15 analysts had expected the company to report $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA slid to $252.2 million from $307.7 million in the same period last year.

Operating income decreased to $126.4 million from $638.1 million in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income decreased to $225.4 million from $279.4 million in the year ago period.

Net sales declined 1 percent to $1.66 billion from $1.69 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Avantor is 8.65% lesser at $10.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.