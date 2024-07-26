News & Insights

Avantor Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Sales Down 2.0% On Organic Basis

July 26, 2024

(RTTNews) - Avantor (AVTR) reported second quarter net income of $92.9 million compared to a loss of $7.3 million, a year ago. Profit per share was $0.14 compared to a loss of $0.01. Adjusted net income was $168.0 million compared to $186.4 million. Adjusted EPS declined to $0.25 from $0.28. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $1.70 billion, a decrease of 2.4% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Sales were down 2.0% on an organic basis. Analysts on average had estimated $1.7 billion in revenue.

