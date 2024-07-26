Avantor Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Sales Down 2.0% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - Avantor (AVTR) reported second quarter net income of $92.9 million compared to a loss of $7.3 million, a year ago. Profit per share was $0.14 compared to a loss of $0.01. Adjusted net income was $168.0 million compared to $186.4 million. Adjusted EPS declined to $0.25 from $0.28. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $1.70 billion, a decrease of 2.4% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Sales were down 2.0% on an organic basis. Analysts on average had estimated $1.7 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.