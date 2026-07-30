Avantor Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on VWR Growth, Guidance Raised

Avantor, Inc. AVTR reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 21 cents, down 12.5% from the year-ago quarter. However, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5%.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was 6 cents, down from 9 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the second quarter increased 0.5% to $1.69 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 4.2%. Results benefited from the earlier-than-expected return to organic growth in VWR Distribution & Services. Bioscience & Medtech Products, or BMP, also performed near the high end of management’s expectations, supported by double-digit order growth and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 times.

Better-than-expected performance, especially by VWR, led management to raise sales and EPS guidance for the full year.

Shares of AVTR have risen 15.8% in yesterday’s trading session. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company gained 25.5% compared with the industry’s 1.6% growth. The S&P 500 has increased 8.2% in the same time frame.



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AVTR’s Revenue Performance in Detail

Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of 0.9% in the quarter. Excluding currency movements, total revenues declined 0.4% organically from the year-ago period.

AVTR’s reported sales improvement reflected gains in its distribution business, partly offset by continued weakness in BMP. Management noted that commercial execution and customer-focused initiatives under the Avantor Revival program contributed to the better-than-anticipated quarterly performance.

Avantor’s VWR Segment Returns to Growth

VWR Distribution & Services generated revenues of $1.24 billion, up 2.7% on a reported basis and 1.7% organically year over year. The segment returned to growth sooner than management had expected, driven primarily by higher volumes and stronger commercial execution.

Performance improved across large global accounts as Avantor retained and expanded customer relationships, developed its new-business pipeline and accelerated contract onboarding. Small and midsized customers also contributed, aided by stronger e-commerce activity following upgrades to the company’s digital platform and the relaunch of vwr.com.

Direct traffic, conversion rates and daily sales improved as the quarter progressed. Pharma and biotech customer activity provided an additional modest tailwind, although demand in education and certain European markets remained at subdued levels.

AVTR’s BMP Sales Face Comparison Headwinds

BMP revenues totaled $451.8 million, reflecting a reported decline of 5.1% and an organic decrease of 5.6%. Despite the year-over-year contraction, the segment delivered sequential revenue growth and finished near the high end of the company’s expectations.

Process Chemicals outperformed management’s forecast, supported by healthy end-market demand, improved operations and strong order activity. However, Fluid Handling and NuSil declined in the mid-teens, while Research & Specialty Chemicals recorded a mid-single-digit organic decrease.

The normalization of prior-year customer ordering patterns in NuSil, Serum and Electronic Materials, along with a challenging comparison in Fluid Handling, created approximately 600-basis-point headwind to BMP’s organic growth. Management expects these pressures to ease going forward and continues to project a return to organic growth during the second half of 2026.

AVTR’s Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, Avantor’s gross profit declined 3.1% year over year to $537 million. The gross margin contracted approximately 120 basis points (bps) to 31.7%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 2.4% year over year to $415.2 million.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $225.1 million, down 10.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The adjusted operating margin in the quarter contracted 170 bps to 13.3%.

Avantor’s Financial Position

Avantor exited the second quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $306.8 million compared with $279.3 million at the first quarter of 2026-end. Total debt at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $3.70 billion compared with $3.82 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Cumulative cash provided by operating activities at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $236.9 million compared with $263.7 million a year ago.

Operating cash flow was $178.2 million in the quarter, while free cash flow totaled $142.8 million. Avantor repaid $112.1 million of debt and ended June with gross debt of $3.72 billion, cash of $306.8 million and adjusted net leverage of 3.3 times.

Avantor Raises Its 2026 Guidance

Avantor raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook to a range of negative 0.5% to positive 0.5%. The previous forecast called for a decline of 2.5% to 0.5%. The increase reflects VWR’s stronger performance and improved expectations for the second half.

Adjusted earnings guidance was raised to 80-83 cents per share from the prior range of 77-83 cents. The company maintained its adjusted EBITDA margin forecast of 14.8-15.3% and free cash flow outlook of $500-$550 million.

Avantor, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avantor, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avantor, Inc. Quote

Our Take

Avantor exited the second quarter of 2026 with better-than-expected results, wherein earnings and revenues both surpassed their respective estimates. The company also raised its 2026 organic revenue growth and adjusted earnings guidance, reflecting stronger-than-anticipated performance and improved expectations for the second half of the year.

The quarter’s key positive was the return of VWR Distribution & Services to organic growth ahead of schedule. The segment benefited from stronger commercial execution, new business wins, improved e-commerce trends and better engagement with large global and small and midsized customers. Bioscience & Medtech Products also performed near the high end of management’s expectations, supported by strength in process chemicals, double-digit order growth and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 times. Avantor’s Revival initiative continued to deliver measurable benefits through higher manufacturing throughput, a simplified customer onboarding process and stronger operating discipline.

However, several challenges remain. BMP revenues continued to decline due to difficult prior-year comparisons and the normalization of customer ordering patterns in NuSil, Serum and Electronic Materials, while Fluid Handling also faced a tough comparison. Profitability remained under pressure, with gross and adjusted operating margins contracting year over year due to unfavorable mix, lower volumes and inflationary pressures, including freight costs. Demand in education and certain European markets also remained subdued, indicating that Avantor’s broader recovery is still dependent on sustained commercial execution and a stronger second-half improvement in BMP.

Avantor’s Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

AVTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are McKesson MCK, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

McKesson carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present and has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.09%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

McKesson’s shares have gained 8.8% against the industry’s 12.7% decline in the year-to-date period.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 21.5%. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.25%.

Phibro Animal Health stock has climbed 44.2% against the industry’s 17.1% decline in the year-to-date period.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.27%.

Cardinal Health’s shares have lost 2.6% compared with the industry’s 3.1% decline in the year-to-date period.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.