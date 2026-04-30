Avantor Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Margins Decline

Avantor, Inc. AVTR reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 17 cents, down 26.1% from the year-ago quarter. However, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was 6 cents, down from 9 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

AVTR's Revenue Details

Revenues grossed $1.58 billion in the reported quarter, flat year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

Avantor's foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 4.1%, resulting in a 4.1% sales decline on an organic basis.

Avantor’s Segmental Analysis

Laboratory Solutions (VWR Distribution & Services)

Net sales in the Laboratory Solutions segment totaled $1.15 billion in the first quarter, down 5% organically year over year. The decline was primarily driven by lower volumes amid continued softness in end markets, particularly in Europe, along with a modest impact from adverse winter weather in the United States. This figure compares to our segmental projection of $1.05 billion.

Despite the year-over-year decline, management indicated that the segment is stabilizing, with performance largely in line with expectations. The VWR e-commerce platform showed encouraging trends, with improvements in traffic, conversion and revenue following recent digital upgrades and the relaunch of vwr.com. However, margins were pressured by lower volumes, pricing dynamics and higher freight costs. The company expects growth to improve gradually through 2026, with a return to positive organic growth in the second half.

Bioscience Production (Bioscience & Medtech Products - BMP)

The Bioscience Production segment reported net sales of $431 million, reflecting a 2% organic decline year over year. The performance exceeded management expectations, supported by strong execution in process chemicals and NuSil. This figure compares to our segmental projection of $557 million.

Within the segment, process chemicals delivered double-digit organic growth, driven by improved operations and strong order trends. However, fluid handling and NuSil declined double digits due to tough prior-year comparisons, while research and specialty chemicals saw a slight decline. Management noted that normalization of customer ordering patterns in certain businesses acted as a mid-single-digit headwind to growth in the quarter.

Operationally, the segment showed signs of improvement, with reduced back orders and a strong book-to-bill ratio of above 1.1x, indicating healthy demand. Margins declined year over year due to lower volumes, unfavorable mix and inventory-related headwinds. Management expects growth to hit its lowest point in the second quarter and improve in the second half of 2026.

Avantor, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avantor, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avantor, Inc. Quote

AVTR’s Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, Avantor’s gross profit declined 6.4% year over year to $500.7 million. The gross margin contracted 210 basis points (bps) to 31.7%. We had projected 34.3% of gross margin for the third quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.5% year over year to $401.2 million.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $190.6 million, down 21.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The adjusted operating margin in the quarter contracted 330 bps to 12.1%.

Avantor’s Financial Position

Avantor exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $279.3 million compared with $365.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. Total debt at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $3.82 billion compared with $3.95 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $58.7 million compared with $109.3 million a year ago.

AVTR’s 2026 Guidance

Avantor reaffirmed the fiscal 2026 financial guidance it provided during its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call.

Per the guidance, the company projects its organic revenues to witness growth of negative 2.5% to negative 0.5%, with growth in the VWR distribution business expected to modestly outpace that of Bioscience and Medtech Products. The company expects adjusted EPS to lie in the range of 77 cents to 83 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 79 cents.

Our Take

Avantor exited the first quarter of 2026 with better-than-expected results, wherein earnings and revenues both beat their respective estimates. However, a decline in the bottom line does not bode well for the stock.

Management commentary pointed to improving underlying momentum, particularly within the Bioscience & Medtech Products segment. Growth in process chemicals remained a key bright spot, supported by strong order trends and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.1x, signaling healthy demand visibility. The company also highlighted a robust demand funnel and sequential acceleration in order intake, reinforcing confidence in a return to growth in the second half of 2026. However, near-term revenue realization continues to be influenced by challenging prior-year comparisons tied to normalization of customer ordering patterns in areas such as NuSil, serum and electronic materials.

On execution, management emphasized that its “Revival” initiative is already driving tangible improvements across operations and commercial discipline. Early benefits are visible in better operational stability, reduced back orders and stronger customer engagement. The company has also moved swiftly to strengthen leadership, refreshing roughly 25% of its senior team and adding key roles to enhance accountability and execution. At the same time, operational initiatives such as lean-driven process improvements, automation projects and a more structured capital allocation framework are being deployed to improve productivity, reduce costs and enhance throughput.

While these actions are beginning to yield results, near-term headwinds persist. Margins remain under pressure from volume deleverage, mix and external factors such as inflation in freight and raw materials, partly linked to geopolitical developments. Nevertheless, management remains confident that improved execution, stabilizing trends in VWR and strong order momentum in BMP will position Avantor for sequential improvement, with both segments expected to return to growth in the back half of 2026.

Avantor’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

AVTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space that are expected to report earnings soon are DexCom, Inc. DXCM, Encompass Health Corporation EHC and The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DexCom’s first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at 47 cents. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.18 billion. DXCM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DexCom has an estimated long-term growth rate of 20.6%. DXCM’s earnings yield of 4.1% compares favorably with the industry’s negative yield.

Encompass Health currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $1.51. The same for revenues is pegged at $1.57 billion.

Encompass Health has an estimated long-term growth rate of 8.8%. EHC’s earnings yield of 5.9% compares favorably with the industry’s 5.6%.

Cooper Companies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $1.10. The same for its revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion.

Cooper Companies has an estimated long-term growth rate of 8.4%. COO’s earnings yield of 7.2% compares favorably with the industry’s 6.1%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.