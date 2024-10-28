Avantor price target lowered to $33 from $34 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Conor McNamara lowered the firm’s price target on Avantor (AVTR) to $33 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Avantor’s $12M revenue miss on lower applied market sales overshadowed the outperformance in Lab Solutions and bioprocessing, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains a buyer of the stock on weakness and believes FY25 estimates are achievable.

