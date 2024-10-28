Avantor price target lowered to $33 from $34 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Conor McNamara lowered the firm’s price target on Avantor (AVTR) to $33 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Avantor’s $12M revenue miss on lower applied market sales overshadowed the outperformance in Lab Solutions and bioprocessing, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains a buyer of the stock on weakness and believes FY25 estimates are achievable.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AVTR:
- Avantor price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Wells Fargo
- Avantor price target lowered to $26 from $28 at Goldman Sachs
- Avantor price target lowered to $25 from $28 at Barclays
- Morning Movers: Capri sinks after judge blocks planned takeover by Tapestry
- Avantor reports Q3 adjusted EPS 26c, consensus 25c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.