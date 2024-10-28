News & Insights

Avantor price target lowered to $28 from $31 at TD Cowen

October 28, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Avantor (AVTR) to $28 from $31 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 was better than expected save for the significant weakness in Semis. Bioprocess looked good, Lab saw modest improvement with strong cost out and FCF.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

