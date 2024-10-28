Avantor price target lowered to $28 from $31 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Avantor (AVTR) to $28 from $31 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 was better than expected save for the significant weakness in Semis. Bioprocess looked good, Lab saw modest improvement with strong cost out and FCF.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AVTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.