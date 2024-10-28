News & Insights

Stocks
AVTR

Avantor price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Wells Fargo

October 28, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Avantor (AVTR) to $28 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Avantor fell on slightly weaker Q3 core growth and management commentary that seemed to point to the low-end of 2024 guidance. That said, free cash flow guidance went up and was a bright spot in Q3 as NWC continued to fall, Wells adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.