Avantor price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Avantor (AVTR) to $28 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Avantor fell on slightly weaker Q3 core growth and management commentary that seemed to point to the low-end of 2024 guidance. That said, free cash flow guidance went up and was a bright spot in Q3 as NWC continued to fall, Wells adds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AVTR:
- Avantor price target lowered to $26 from $28 at Goldman Sachs
- Avantor price target lowered to $25 from $28 at Barclays
- Morning Movers: Capri sinks after judge blocks planned takeover by Tapestry
- Avantor reports Q3 adjusted EPS 26c, consensus 25c
- Avantor expands partnership with NIBRT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.