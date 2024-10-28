Avantor price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Avantor (AVTR) to $28 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Avantor fell on slightly weaker Q3 core growth and management commentary that seemed to point to the low-end of 2024 guidance. That said, free cash flow guidance went up and was a bright spot in Q3 as NWC continued to fall, Wells adds.

