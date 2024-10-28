Avantor price target lowered to $27 from $28 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Avantor (AVTR) to $27 from $28 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Avantor had an “in line print” as return to growth in LSS / Bioprocessing recovery was offset by U.S. semis weakness, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.