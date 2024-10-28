Avantor price target lowered to $27 from $28 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Avantor (AVTR) to $27 from $28 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Avantor had an “in line print” as return to growth in LSS / Bioprocessing recovery was offset by U.S. semis weakness, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
- Avantor price target lowered to $26 from $27 at Baird
- Avantor price target lowered to $33 from $34 at RBC Capital
- Avantor price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Wells Fargo
- Avantor price target lowered to $26 from $28 at Goldman Sachs
- Avantor price target lowered to $25 from $28 at Barclays
