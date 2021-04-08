Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 136% Share Price Gain

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 136%. It's also up 15% in about a month. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

While Avantor made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year Avantor saw its revenue grow by 5.8%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 136%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

Avantor is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Avantor shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 136% over the last twelve months. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 5.7%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Avantor (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

