Avantor, Inc. Just Recorded A 42% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.9% to hit US$1.8b. Avantor also reported a statutory profit of US$0.25, which was an impressive 42% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:AVTR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Following the latest results, Avantor's 18 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$6.96b in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 4.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 169% to US$0.79. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.96b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.79 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$36.32, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Avantor, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Avantor's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Avantor's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 6.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 9.6% over the past year. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 8.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Avantor is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Avantor's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Avantor analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Avantor has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

