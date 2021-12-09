Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) closed at $39.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Avantor, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 13.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.9 billion, up 6.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $7.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.06% and +15.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avantor, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Avantor, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Avantor, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.13.

It is also worth noting that AVTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AVTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

