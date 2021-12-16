Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) closed at $39.52, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.87% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Avantor, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Avantor, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.9 billion, up 6.26% from the year-ago period.

AVTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $7.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.06% and +15.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avantor, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Avantor, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Avantor, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.41, so we one might conclude that Avantor, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AVTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

