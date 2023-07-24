Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Avantor, Inc. AVTR shares rallied 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $23. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Avantor, Inc. recorded a strong price increase after it announced its plans to relocate and significantly expand its Innovation Center in Bridgewater, NJ. The company is also scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 28, which further raise optimism about its quarterly performance.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -21.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.8 billion, down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Avantor, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AVTR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Avantor, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Embecta Corp. EMBC, finished the last trading session 3.4% higher at $20.44. EMBC has returned -20.2% over the past month.

Embecta Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.46. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -57%. Embecta Corp. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

