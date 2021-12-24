Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) closed at $41.25, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Avantor, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Avantor, Inc. to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.9 billion, up 6.26% from the prior-year quarter.

AVTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $7.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.06% and +15.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avantor, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Avantor, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Avantor, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.09, so we one might conclude that Avantor, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AVTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AVTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

