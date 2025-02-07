Avantor, Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc (AVTR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $500.4 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $98.5 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Avantor, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $183.9 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $1.686 billion from $1.722 billion last year.

Avantor, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $500.4 Mln. vs. $98.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.686 Bln vs. $1.722 Bln last year.

