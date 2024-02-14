Avantor, Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc (AVTR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $98.5 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $141.7 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Avantor, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $166.7 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $1.722 billion from $1.795 billion last year.

Avantor, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $98.5 Mln. vs. $141.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.22 -Revenue (Q4): $1.722 Bln vs. $1.795 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.