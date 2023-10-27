Avantor, Inc Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc (AVTR) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $108.4 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $167 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Avantor, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $171.6 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $1.720 billion from $1.856 billion last year.

Avantor, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $108.4 Mln. vs. $167 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.16 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $1.720 Bln vs. $1.856 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.