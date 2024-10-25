Avantor, Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc (AVTR) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $57.8 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $108.4 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Avantor, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $175.2 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $1.714 billion from $1.720 billion last year.

Avantor, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $57.8 Mln. vs. $108.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.714 Bln vs. $1.720 Bln last year.

