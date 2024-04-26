Avantor, Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc (AVTR) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $60.4 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $121.5 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Avantor, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $150.6 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $1.679 billion from $1.780 billion last year.

Avantor, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $60.4 Mln. vs. $121.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.679 Bln vs. $1.780 Bln last year.

