Avantor, Inc Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc (AVTR) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $64.7 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $92.9 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Avantor, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $161.2 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $1.683 billion from $1.702 billion last year.

Avantor, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

