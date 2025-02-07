AVANTOR Earnings Results: $AVTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVANTOR ($AVTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,686,600,000, missing estimates of $1,744,096,694 by $-57,496,694.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AVTR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AVANTOR Insider Trading Activity
AVANTOR insiders have traded $AVTR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN W ECK (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,525 shares for an estimated $88,336
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AVANTOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of AVANTOR stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 28,878,171 shares (+65.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $747,078,283
- STATE STREET CORP added 8,206,695 shares (+58.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $212,307,199
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 5,354,678 shares (+653.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $138,525,519
- FMR LLC added 3,963,912 shares (+557.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $102,546,403
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 3,902,484 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $100,957,261
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,811,333 shares (+361.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $98,599,184
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 3,371,063 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,209,399
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AVANTOR Government Contracts
We have seen $104,828 of award payments to $AVTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- STORAGE AND DISTRIBUTION SERVICES FOR THE LABORATORY OF PATHOLOGY'S CLINICAL PATIENT PAPER REPORTS ARCHIVES...: $93,124
- NON-PERSONAL SERVICES FOR SECURE ROOM TEMPERATURE STORAGE OF PARAFFIN BLOCKS AND WET FORMALIN FIXED TISSUES...: $11,704
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
AVANTOR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AVTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.