AVANTOR Earnings Preview: Recent $AVTR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AVANTOR ($AVTR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,639,896,330 and earnings of $0.24 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AVTR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AVANTOR Insider Trading Activity

AVANTOR insiders have traded $AVTR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN W ECK (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $103,580 .

. JAMES BRAMWELL (EVP Sales, Customer Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,532 shares for an estimated $79,035.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AVANTOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of AVANTOR stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AVANTOR Government Contracts

We have seen $104,828 of award payments to $AVTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

AVANTOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AVANTOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVTR forecast page.

AVANTOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $24.5 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $26.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 10/28/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.