AVANTOR Earnings Preview: Recent $AVTR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AVANTOR ($AVTR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,639,896,330 and earnings of $0.24 per share.
AVANTOR Insider Trading Activity
AVANTOR insiders have traded $AVTR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN W ECK (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $103,580.
- JAMES BRAMWELL (EVP Sales, Customer Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,532 shares for an estimated $79,035.
AVANTOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of AVANTOR stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 30,727,673 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $647,432,070
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 25,741,186 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,366,789
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 12,704,887 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,691,969
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 8,936,879 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,300,040
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,058,268 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,507,706
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,884,491 shares (+314.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,846,225
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 3,182,150 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,047,900
AVANTOR Government Contracts
We have seen $104,828 of award payments to $AVTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- STORAGE AND DISTRIBUTION SERVICES FOR THE LABORATORY OF PATHOLOGY'S CLINICAL PATIENT PAPER REPORTS ARCHIVES...: $93,124
- NON-PERSONAL SERVICES FOR SECURE ROOM TEMPERATURE STORAGE OF PARAFFIN BLOCKS AND WET FORMALIN FIXED TISSUES...: $11,704
AVANTOR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
AVANTOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 02/03/2025
- Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $24.5 on 01/10/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $26.0 on 01/02/2025
- Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 10/28/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News.
