News & Insights

Markets
AVTR

Avantor To Divest Clinical Services Business - Quick Facts

August 16, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to divest its clinical services business, including kitting, biorepository, and related equipment and ancillaries to Audax Private Equity for a transaction value of approximately $650 million. Avantor expects the transaction to result in approximately $475 million in after-tax cash proceeds and a reduction of approximately $50 million in capitalized leases.

Avantor plans to utilize the after-tax proceeds for debt paydown, which further strengthens the balance sheet and reduces interest expense.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.