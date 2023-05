(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc. (AVTR), a chemicals and materials company, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Thomas A. Szlosek will step down with effect from August 2, to pursue a new opportunity.

Avantor added that it has started a search to identify the company's next CFO.

