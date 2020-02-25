Avantor (AVTR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.68, changing hands as low as $16.51 per share. Avantor Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVTR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.33 per share, with $19.585 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.56.

