Avantor (AVTR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.38, changing hands as high as $22.05 per share. Avantor Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVTR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.91 per share, with $25.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.27.

