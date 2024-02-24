Avantor (AVTR) Price Target Increased by 9.74% to 26.97

The average one-year price target for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) has been revised to 26.97 / share. This is an increase of 9.74% from the prior estimate of 24.57 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.75% from the latest reported closing price of 24.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 964 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTR is 0.35%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 761,293K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTR is 3.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 61,196K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,292K shares, representing an increase of 78.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 370.39% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 52,660K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,153K shares, representing a decrease of 37.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 27.29% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 27,937K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,077K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 24,365K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,720K shares, representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 18.17% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 22,962K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,558K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Avantor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

