Markets
AVTR

Avantor Appoints Emmanuel Ligner As New President And CEO

July 21, 2025 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc. (AVTR), a provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, Monday said that it has named Emmanuel Ligner, President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 18, 2025.

Ligner succeeds Michael Stubblefield, who had announced his wish to step down from the role in April this year.

Ligner, with more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry, was the CEO of Cerba HealthCare most recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.