Markets

Avantium, Tereos, And LVMH GAÏA Partner To Expand Releaf Polymer Production Across Europe

September 23, 2025 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avantium N.V. (AVTX.AS) announced that it has signed Memoranda of Understanding with Tereos, a global producer of sugar, starch, alcohol, and bioethanol, and with LVMH GAÏA, the scientific and environmental R&D division of LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton. They will collaborate to accelerate the industrial-scale production of polyethylene furanoate (PEF), Avantium's 100% plant-based and recyclable performance polymer marketed under the brand name Releaf.

Releaf is derived from renewable feedstocks and offers versatile applications across food and beverage packaging, cosmetics, fashion, and industrial fibers. The strategic alliance brings together Avantium's polymer expertise, Tereos' agricultural feedstock capabilities, and LVMH GAÏA's sustainability-driven demand to advance the shift from fossil-based to bio-based plastics.

The companies plan to establish a European consortium, with future expansion to include additional strategic collaborators. The consortium aims to build and operate the first industrial-scale facility in Europe using Avantium's proprietary YXY Technology, which converts plant-based feedstock into FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) and FDCA-based polymers such as Releaf.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.