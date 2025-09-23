Avantium, Tereos, And LVMH GAÏA Partner To Expand Releaf Polymer Production Across Europe

(RTTNews) - Avantium N.V. (AVTX.AS) announced that it has signed Memoranda of Understanding with Tereos, a global producer of sugar, starch, alcohol, and bioethanol, and with LVMH GAÏA, the scientific and environmental R&D division of LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton. They will collaborate to accelerate the industrial-scale production of polyethylene furanoate (PEF), Avantium's 100% plant-based and recyclable performance polymer marketed under the brand name Releaf.

Releaf is derived from renewable feedstocks and offers versatile applications across food and beverage packaging, cosmetics, fashion, and industrial fibers. The strategic alliance brings together Avantium's polymer expertise, Tereos' agricultural feedstock capabilities, and LVMH GAÏA's sustainability-driven demand to advance the shift from fossil-based to bio-based plastics.

The companies plan to establish a European consortium, with future expansion to include additional strategic collaborators. The consortium aims to build and operate the first industrial-scale facility in Europe using Avantium's proprietary YXY Technology, which converts plant-based feedstock into FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) and FDCA-based polymers such as Releaf.

