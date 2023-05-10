Avantium N.V. (AMS:AVTX) Price Target Decreased by 6.46% to 6.55

The average one-year price target for Avantium N.V. (AMS:AVTX) has been revised to 6.55 / share. This is an decrease of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 7.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.79 to a high of 11.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.20% from the latest reported closing price of 3.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantium N.V.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTX is 0.00%, an increase of 56.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 74K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.