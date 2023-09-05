Avantium N.V. (AMS:AVTX) Price Target Decreased by 16.19% to 5.53

The average one-year price target for Avantium N.V. (AMS:AVTX) has been revised to 5.53 / share. This is an decrease of 16.19% from the prior estimate of 6.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.05% from the latest reported closing price of 3.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantium N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTX is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 74K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

