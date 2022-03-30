Avantis Investors Launches Third ESG ETF With AVSE

Avantis Investors, a $10 billion investment offering from global asset manager American Century Investments, today announced the launch of its third environmental, social, and governance exchange traded fund: the Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: AVSE). The fund, which launches today on the New York Stock Exchange, invests primarily in a diverse group of non-U.S. companies across countries, market sectors, and industry groups.

AVSE may invest in companies of all market capitalizations. The portfolio management team limits its investable universe of companies by screening out those that raise concerns based on the team’s evaluation of multiple ESG metrics.

The launch of AVSE follows the recent launch of the Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: AVSU) and the Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: AVSD), which launched March 17.

The three responsible ETFs apply the financial science-based approach used across all of Avantis’ investment strategies together with ESG considerations to create well-diversified portfolios that can help investors achieve their investment goals. Each fund takes a proprietary systematic investment approach that combines the latest in financial science with common sense investment principles.

“We are excited to provide three new broadly diversified, tax-efficient ETFs to allow investors to make sustainable investments – socially and environmentally conscious investments,” said Eduardo Repetto, Avantis chief investment officer, in a news release announcing the fund. “We have priced these strategies in line with our conventional equity ETFs because we think that investors hoping to incorporate their ESG considerations into their investment portfolios should not have to endure higher fees.”

The ETFs will be co-managed by Repetto and senior portfolio managers Matthew Dubin, Mitchell Firestein, Daniel Ong, CFA, and Ted Randall.

AVSE has an expense ratio of 0.33%.

