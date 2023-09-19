News & Insights

Avanti West Coast 'back on track' with UK's new long-term contract

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

September 19, 2023 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Recasts with DfT statement, adds details and background

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain has awarded Avanti West Coast a long-term contract to run rail operations on routes including Manchester, Birmingham and London, citing an improvement in services in the last six months.

That led to the DfT putting Avanti on two consecutive short-term six-month contracts following an order to develop a recovery plan and improve performance.

"Over the last six months, cancellations that Avanti is responsible for stabilised at below 2% of scheduled services," FirstGroup said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8081 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.