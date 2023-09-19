Avanti West Coast 'back on track' with UK's new long-term contract

Recasts with DfT statement, adds details and background

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain has awarded Avanti West Coast a long-term contract to run rail operations on routes including Manchester, Birmingham and London, citing an improvement in services in the last six months.

That led to the DfT putting Avanti on two consecutive short-term six-month contracts following an order to develop a recovery plan and improve performance.

"Over the last six months, cancellations that Avanti is responsible for stabilised at below 2% of scheduled services," FirstGroup said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8081 pounds)

