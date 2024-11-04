News & Insights

Avanti Gold Corp. Approves Key Company Matters

November 04, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Valorem Resources (TSE:AGC) has released an update.

Avanti Gold Corp. successfully held its Annual General and Special Meeting, announcing the approval of key company matters, including the election of directors and reappointment of auditors. The company also ratified its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, and welcomed Ian MacLean, its acting CEO, to the Board of Directors.

