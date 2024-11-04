Avanti Gold Corp. Approves Key Company Matters

Valorem Resources (TSE:AGC) has released an update.

Avanti Gold Corp. successfully held its Annual General and Special Meeting, announcing the approval of key company matters, including the election of directors and reappointment of auditors. The company also ratified its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, and welcomed Ian MacLean, its acting CEO, to the Board of Directors.

For further insights into TSE:AGC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.