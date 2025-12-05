Avanti Feeds (BSE:512573) Price Target Increased by 31.42% to 834.66

The average one-year price target for Avanti Feeds (BSE:512573) has been revised to ₹ 834.66 / share. This is an increase of 31.42% from the prior estimate of ₹ 635.12 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 826.48 to a high of ₹ 859.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.59% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 884.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avanti Feeds. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 512573 is 0.03%, an increase of 34.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.71% to 3,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 896K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 512573 by 16.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 591K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares , representing a decrease of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 512573 by 43.91% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 587K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing a decrease of 19.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 512573 by 44.46% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 273K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 512573 by 32.75% over the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 181K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing a decrease of 16.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 512573 by 41.50% over the last quarter.

