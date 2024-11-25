Avante Corp Sees Record Revenue Growth in Q2

Avante Logixx (TSE:XX) has released an update.
Avante Corp. has reported a remarkable 52% increase in its year-over-year revenue for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, attributed to the successful acquisition of NSSG and innovative technology deployments like Halo. The company remains optimistic about sustained growth, supported by a strong financial position and strategic focus on both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.
