AVTA

Avantax Climbs 28% After Agrees To Be Acquired By Cetera Holdings In $1.2 Bln

September 11, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Avantax, Inc. (AVTA) shares are gaining more than 28 percent on Monday morning trade after the company signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cetera Holdings in an all-cash transaction worth around $1.2 billion. As per the deal, the holders of shares of Avantax will receive $26.00 in cash per share. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 30 percent to the closing price of shares of Avantax common stock on September 8.

Upon consummation of the transactions, Avantax will operate as a standalone entity within Cetera Holdings.

Currently, shares are at $25.55, up 28.07 percent from the previous close of $19.95 on a volume of 3,172,143.

