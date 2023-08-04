Avantax Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVTA

In trading on Friday, shares of Avantax Inc (Symbol: AVTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.82, changing hands as low as $24.78 per share. Avantax Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVTA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.94 per share, with $30.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.