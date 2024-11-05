News & Insights

Avant Group’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

November 05, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

AVANT GROUP CORPORATION (JP:3836) has released an update.

Avant Group Corporation has acquired 615,600 of its own shares valued at approximately 828.9 million yen as part of its ongoing treasury stock buy-back program. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 1.2 million shares by the end of November 2024.

