Avant Group Corp Sees Strong Q1 Growth Amid Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 02:42 am EDT

AVANT GROUP CORPORATION (JP:3836) has released an update.

Avant Group Corporation reports a strong start to its fiscal year, with a notable 20% increase in net sales and a 60.3% rise in operating income for the first quarter. The company anticipates continued growth through 2025, driven by expanding software solutions and a rebound from previous restructuring impacts, despite rising operational costs.

