Avanos Medical Stock May Gain From Brand Partnership With NFL

Avanos Medical’s AVNS state-of-the-art recovery system brand, GAME READY, recently announced a new partnership with NFL defensive end and San Francisco 49ers star, Nick Bosa. As part of this partnership, GAME READY has been named the Official Recovery Partner of Nick Bosa. This collaboration is a paid partnership between Avanos Medical and Nick Bosa.

Avanos Medical’s GAME READY provides innovative, multi-modality recovery systems for injury treatment and physical therapy. The brand’s products are used by thousands of professional athletes, military personnel, and healthcare providers worldwide, helping them recover faster and perform at their best.

AVNS’s brand partnership with NFL defensive end and Nick Bosa is likely to boost the marketing of the brand’s products and further generate additional revenues. This deal can help raise AVNS’ share price as well.

More on the AVNS’s GAME READY Partnership

Nick Bosa, who is known for his unwavering dedication to top performance and drive on the field, will include GAME READY's cutting-edge recovery systems in his training and recuperation schedule. Professional athletes all over the world have long relied on GAME READY's cutting-edge cold and compression therapy technology, and this collaboration demonstrates the brand's commitment to enhancing elite performance with cutting-edge recovery solutions.

As part of this collaboration, Nick Bosa will be making appearances, co-creating content, and promoting products, all of which will support GAME READY's mission to assist athletes in reaching their recovery objectives. The partnership can be witnessed on multiple media channels, highlighting the importance of effective recovery for better sports performance.

Favorable Industry Prospects for AVNS

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global compression therapy market size was estimated to be $4.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030.

Given the market potential, AVNS’s GAME READY partnership with Nick Bosa is likely to provide a marketing boost to the company’s product and ultimately boost AVNS’s business.

AVNS’s Price Performance

In the past six months, AVNS shares have gained 19.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 0.4%. The S&P 500 has gained 7.5% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVNS’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, AVNS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Service UHS, Quest Diagnostics DGX and ABM Industries ABM. While Universal Health Service sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Health Service has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.

Universal Health Service has gained 56.1% so far this year compared with the industry's 48.1% rise.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.31%.

Quest Diagnostics shares have gained 13.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s 17.9% rise.

ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.

ABM's shares have risen 27.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s 17% growth.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.