Avanos Medical Issues Voluntary Recall Amid Nurse Assist Sterile Water Product Recall

February 21, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Following the voluntary recall of pre-filled syringes and other sterile water products by Nurse Assist, LLC, Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) initiated a voluntary recall of specific lots of MIC Gastric - Jejunal Feeding Tube Kits on January 16, 2024.

The company noted that the Nurse Assist voluntary recall was initiated due to concerns about the potential lack of sterility assurance in these water-based products. The deficiency may lead to non-sterile products, posing a risk of the water coming into contact with a patient's surgical site. Any open wound exposed to non-sterile products could potentially put the patient at risk of infection. The pre-filled syringe is the only item in the Avanos feeding tube kit affected by the Nurse Assist recall.

