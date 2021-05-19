Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Avanos Medical, Inc.'s (NYSE:AVNS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The US$1.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$27m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$39m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Avanos Medical will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Avanos Medical is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Medical Equipment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$23m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 76%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:AVNS Earnings Per Share Growth May 19th 2021

Underlying developments driving Avanos Medical's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Avanos Medical, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Avanos Medical's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Avanos Medical worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Avanos Medical is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Avanos Medical’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.