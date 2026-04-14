Avanos Medical To Be Acquired By American Industrial Partners; Stockholders To Receive $25.00/Shr

(RTTNews) - Avanos Medical (AVNS) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of American Industrial Partners, an operationally-oriented industrials investor, in an all-cash transaction that values Avanos at an enterprise value of approximately $1.272 billion. Avanos stockholders will receive $25.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own.

Upon completion, Avanos will become a private company and Avanos common stock will no longer be listed on the NYSE. Also, Avanos has postponed its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Avanos Medical shares are up 68.0 percent to $24.40.

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