Is Avanos Medical (AVNS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Avanos Medical (AVNS). AVNS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.91, which compares to its industry's average of 33.63. Over the past year, AVNS's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.37 and as low as 11.70, with a median of 13.44.

We also note that AVNS holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AVNS's industry has an average PEG of 2.60 right now. Over the last 12 months, AVNS's PEG has been as high as 1.72 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.10.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AVNS has a P/S ratio of 1.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.15.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Avanos Medical's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AVNS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

