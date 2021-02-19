Avanos Medical (AVNS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 28 cents for fourth-quarter 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents by 27.3%. However, the bottom line fell 17.6% year over year.

For 2020, adjusted EPS came in at 79 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 9.7%. The bottomline, however, fell 26.2% year over year.

Revenues

Revenues for the quarter were $185 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. However, the top line dipped 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

For 2020, revenues summed $714.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a marginal 0.1%. Also, the top line inched up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Q4 Segmental Analysis

Chronic Care

Net revenues of $116 million rose 2.3% year over year.

Pain Management

Net revenues of $69 million declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit was $89 million, down 18.9% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 48.1% of net revenues, down 974 bps year over year.

Total adjusted operating cost came in at $92 million, down 18% year over year.

Adjusted operating loss in the fourth quarter was $3 million, wider than adjusted operating loss of $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. Quote

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $111.5 million compared with $205.3 million in the year-ago period.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $2.5 million compared with net cash utilized in operating activities of $74.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance

In view of the ongoing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will not be issuing its 2021 guidance. This is because at this point,it is unable to fully quantify the scope or duration of the pandemic impact on its financial results.

Summing Up

Avanos exited the fourth quarter on a strong note. The company continues to gain from its core segment Chronic Care. CORPAK and NeoMed products contributed strongly to earnings. The acquisitions of NeoMed and Summit drove 4% growth in the quarter. Further, a rise in global demand forRespiratory Health owing to the pandemic aided the quarterly performance.

However, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Also, the company’s Pain Management unit performed weakly. The company also witnessed lower volume in Acute Pain and Interventional Pain due to a fall in elective procedures. Moreover, being a pure-play MedTech company, it faces stiff competition from other industry players.

